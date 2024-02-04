Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 49, Holdrege 43
Ainsworth 52, McCook 46
Aurora 52, Lexington 36
Beatrice 47, Wahoo 38
Bellevue West 58, Lincoln Southeast 50
Bennett County, S.D. 49, Hay Springs 48
Burwell 39, Nebraska Christian 33
Chadron 50, Valentine 37
Columbus Scotus 38, Kearney Catholic 31
Elkhorn 58, Hastings 26
Fullerton 48, Heartland Lutheran 31
Gothenburg 45, Minden 43
Hastings St Cecilia 38, Lincoln Lutheran 25
Hitchcock County 51, Arapahoe 36
Lincoln Christian 62, Aquinas 21
Lincoln Northeast 76, Kearney 54
Lincoln Pius X 64, Omaha Northwest 23
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 51, Crawford 35
Maywood-Hayes Center 41, Anselmo-Merna 29
Millard West 60, Papillion-LaVista 36
Norfolk 71, Omaha Buena Vista 47
North Platte St. Patrick’s 42, Cambridge 36
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32, Boys Town 25
Omaha Central 68, Fremont 41
Omaha Gross 47, Nebraska City 41
Papillion-LaVista South 46, Lincoln East 32
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 40, Alliance 30
Seward 51, Blair 16
Sidney 59, Scottsbluff 26
Southern Valley 54, South Loup 16
Syracuse 41, Logan View-Scribner-Snider 33
Wilber-Clatonia 45, Fillmore Central 34
York 46, Columbus Lakeview 27
Yutan 47, Malcolm 42
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Pender 61, West Point-Beemer 22
Third Place=
North Bend Central 47, Bancroft-Rosalie 28
ECNC Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Freeman 37, OT
Third Place=
Weeping Water 39, Palmyra 34
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Overton 69, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55
Third Place=
Elm Creek 47, Wilcox-Hildreth 33
LouPlatte Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Wood River 52, St Paul 33
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Pierce 26, Battle Creek 20
Fifth Place=
Norfolk Catholic 57, Hartington Cedar Catholic 47
NVC Conference Tournament=
Championship=
St Mary’s 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 43
Third Place=
Summerland 59, Niobrara-Verdigre 58
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Nebraska City Lourdes 58, Diller-Odell 46
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Shelton 60, Blue Hill 35
Consolation=
Deshler 40, Red Cloud 27
Shelton 60, Blue Hill 35
Silver Lake 31, Kenesaw 30
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Bridgeport 72, Bayard 29
Third Place=
Gordon/Rushville 65, Morrill 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..