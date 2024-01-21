Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Conger 61, United South Central 48
Apple Valley 70, Farmington 62
Breck 94, Heritage Christian Academy 64
Cannon Falls 74, Rochester Lourdes 47
Central 89, Mayer Lutheran 72
Central Minnesota Christian 62, Southwest Minnesota Christian 52
Cherry 90, Solon Springs, Wis. 71
Coon Rapids 91, Blaine 77
Delano 96, New Ulm 92
Duluth Marshall 64, Ely 43
Eagan 76, Duluth East 62
Edina 84, River Falls, Wis. 63
Fillmore Central 80, Lanesboro 41
GFW 80, Martin County West 65
Glenville-Emmons 69, Grand Meadow 44
Goodhue 74, Wabasha-Kellogg 67
Hill City 69, International Falls 56
Hillcrest Lutheran 68, Brandon-Evansville 64
Homestead, Wis. 80, Benilde-St Margaret’s 64
Legacy Christian 94, United Christian 64
Lewiston-Altura 63, Pine Island 44
Minneapolis Henry 86, St. Paul Como Park 83
Minnetonka 86, Grafton, Wis. 76
New Ulm Cathedral 67, Madelia 49
Northfield 68, Winona 53
Orono 78, La Crosse Central, Wis. 54
Park Center 83, Eau Claire Memorial, Wis. 58
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 55, Lyle-Pacelli 47
Redwood Valley 74, Pipestone 68
Richfield 89, Brooklyn Center 45
Richland, N.D. 60, Rothsay 46
Rochester Mayo 93, Albert Lea 74
Rogers 80, Moorhead 78
Sacred Heart 69, Nevis 64
Sleepy Eye 69, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 56
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 84, Adrian 55
Spectrum 61, North Branch 56
Springfield 76, Edgerton 56
St Paul Academy 88, Minneapolis Edison 60
St. Paul Central 81, St. Paul Highland Park 74
St. Paul Harding 91, Twin Cities Academy 74
St. Paul Humboldt 65, Higher 61
St. Peter 71, Holy Angels 63
Thief River Falls 59, Frazee 51
Totino-Grace 98, Onalaska, Wis. 66
Wadena-Deer Creek 75, East Grand Forks 60
Wahpeton, N.D. 85, Breckenridge 38
Waseca 77, St. Clair 64
Western Christian, Iowa 71, Blake 66
Winona Cotter 66, Dover-Eyota 58
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 73, La Crescent 62
Dakota Vallley Conference Classic=
Canby 80, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, S.D. 48
Deubrook, S.D. 31, Minneota 27
Lac qui Parle Valley 66, Lower Brule, S.D. 52
Luverne 66, Estelline-Hendricks, S.D. 42
