Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Conger 61, United South Central 48

Apple Valley 70, Farmington 62

Breck 94, Heritage Christian Academy 64

Cannon Falls 74, Rochester Lourdes 47

Central 89, Mayer Lutheran 72

Central Minnesota Christian 62, Southwest Minnesota Christian 52

Cherry 90, Solon Springs, Wis. 71

Coon Rapids 91, Blaine 77

Delano 96, New Ulm 92

Duluth Marshall 64, Ely 43

Eagan 76, Duluth East 62

Edina 84, River Falls, Wis. 63

Fillmore Central 80, Lanesboro 41

GFW 80, Martin County West 65

Glenville-Emmons 69, Grand Meadow 44

Goodhue 74, Wabasha-Kellogg 67

Hill City 69, International Falls 56

Hillcrest Lutheran 68, Brandon-Evansville 64

Homestead, Wis. 80, Benilde-St Margaret’s 64

Legacy Christian 94, United Christian 64

Lewiston-Altura 63, Pine Island 44

Minneapolis Henry 86, St. Paul Como Park 83

Minnetonka 86, Grafton, Wis. 76

New Ulm Cathedral 67, Madelia 49

Northfield 68, Winona 53

Orono 78, La Crosse Central, Wis. 54

Park Center 83, Eau Claire Memorial, Wis. 58

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 55, Lyle-Pacelli 47

Redwood Valley 74, Pipestone 68

Richfield 89, Brooklyn Center 45

Richland, N.D. 60, Rothsay 46

Rochester Mayo 93, Albert Lea 74

Rogers 80, Moorhead 78

Sacred Heart 69, Nevis 64

Sleepy Eye 69, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 56

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 84, Adrian 55

Spectrum 61, North Branch 56

Springfield 76, Edgerton 56

St Paul Academy 88, Minneapolis Edison 60

St. Paul Central 81, St. Paul Highland Park 74

St. Paul Harding 91, Twin Cities Academy 74

St. Paul Humboldt 65, Higher 61

St. Peter 71, Holy Angels 63

Thief River Falls 59, Frazee 51

Totino-Grace 98, Onalaska, Wis. 66

Wadena-Deer Creek 75, East Grand Forks 60

Wahpeton, N.D. 85, Breckenridge 38

Waseca 77, St. Clair 64

Western Christian, Iowa 71, Blake 66

Winona Cotter 66, Dover-Eyota 58

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 73, La Crescent 62

Dakota Vallley Conference Classic=

Canby 80, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, S.D. 48

Deubrook, S.D. 31, Minneota 27

Lac qui Parle Valley 66, Lower Brule, S.D. 52

Luverne 66, Estelline-Hendricks, S.D. 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..