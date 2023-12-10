Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 67, Lake City 49

Apple Valley 100, Twin Cities Academy 62

Becker 105, Hancock 70

Belle Plaine 62, Glencoe-Silver Lake 48

Benilde-St Margaret’s 64, Edina 44

Breck 71, Alexandria 68

Cannon Falls 81, Dover-Eyota 57

Cherry 73, Holy Family Catholic 69

Columbia Heights 65, Maple Grove 63

Dawson-Boyd 88, Cass Lake-Bena 39

Eagan 75, Minneapolis Washburn 70

Eden Valley-Watkins 62, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55

Farmington 74, Cretin-Derham Hall 62

Hiawatha 81, St. Agnes 76

Hopkins 73, East Ridge 72

Kenyon-Wanamingo 63, Lyle-Pacelli 49

Mankato East 83, Buffalo 51

Mankato West 80, Hermantown 63

Minneapolis South 86, St. Louis Park 51

Mound Westonka 71, Holy Angels 63

North Fayette Valley, Iowa 77, Le Roy-Ostrander 39

Osage, Iowa 45, Chatfield 44

Osseo 69, DeLaSalle 59

Owatonna 75, New Prague 51

Park Center 81, Lakeville North 79

Postville, Iowa 75, Grand Meadow 52

Schaeffer Academy 61, Wabasha-Kellogg 54

South Winneshiek, Iowa 59, Mabel-Canton 51

Spring Lake Park 89, Minneapolis Southwest 60

St Michael-Albertville 75, Sartell-St. Stephen 48

St. Charles 95, Math and Science 61

Stewartville 62, Delano 58

Tartan 60, Robbinsdale Armstrong 49

Trinity 61, North Lakes Academy 32

United South Central 53, Madelia 32

Woodbury 74, Centennial 53

