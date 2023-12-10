Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 67, Lake City 49
Apple Valley 100, Twin Cities Academy 62
Becker 105, Hancock 70
Belle Plaine 62, Glencoe-Silver Lake 48
Benilde-St Margaret’s 64, Edina 44
Breck 71, Alexandria 68
Cannon Falls 81, Dover-Eyota 57
Cherry 73, Holy Family Catholic 69
Columbia Heights 65, Maple Grove 63
Dawson-Boyd 88, Cass Lake-Bena 39
Eagan 75, Minneapolis Washburn 70
Eden Valley-Watkins 62, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55
Farmington 74, Cretin-Derham Hall 62
Hiawatha 81, St. Agnes 76
Hopkins 73, East Ridge 72
Kenyon-Wanamingo 63, Lyle-Pacelli 49
Mankato East 83, Buffalo 51
Mankato West 80, Hermantown 63
Minneapolis South 86, St. Louis Park 51
Mound Westonka 71, Holy Angels 63
North Fayette Valley, Iowa 77, Le Roy-Ostrander 39
Osage, Iowa 45, Chatfield 44
Osseo 69, DeLaSalle 59
Owatonna 75, New Prague 51
Park Center 81, Lakeville North 79
Postville, Iowa 75, Grand Meadow 52
Schaeffer Academy 61, Wabasha-Kellogg 54
South Winneshiek, Iowa 59, Mabel-Canton 51
Spring Lake Park 89, Minneapolis Southwest 60
St Michael-Albertville 75, Sartell-St. Stephen 48
St. Charles 95, Math and Science 61
Stewartville 62, Delano 58
Tartan 60, Robbinsdale Armstrong 49
Trinity 61, North Lakes Academy 32
United South Central 53, Madelia 32
Woodbury 74, Centennial 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..