Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnesville 65, Frazee 40
Liberty Classical 69, Avail Academy 68
Maranatha Christian 68, Blake 34
Math and Science Academy 59, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 48
Melrose 59, Holdingford 48
Minneapolis North 86, St. Paul Johnson 72
Perham 53, Pelican Rapids 26
St. Croix Prep 65, Nova Classical Academy 45
St. Paul Academy 71, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 64
Class AA=
Section 3=
First Round=
Eden Valley-Watkins 74, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 55
Class A=
Section 3=
Second Round=
Central Minnesota Christian 69, Minneota 46
Dawson-Boyd 76, Yellow Medicine East 37
Lakeview 44, Lac qui Parle Valley 31
MACCRAY 70, Canby 66
Murray County Central 57, Hills-Beaver Creek 39
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 46
Southwest Minnesota Christian 90, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 60
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 48, Red Rock Central 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..