Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnesville 65, Frazee 40

Liberty Classical 69, Avail Academy 68

Maranatha Christian 68, Blake 34

Math and Science Academy 59, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 48

Melrose 59, Holdingford 48

Minneapolis North 86, St. Paul Johnson 72

Perham 53, Pelican Rapids 26

St. Croix Prep 65, Nova Classical Academy 45

St. Paul Academy 71, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 64

Class AA=

Section 3=

First Round=

Eden Valley-Watkins 74, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 55

Class A=

Section 3=

Second Round=

Central Minnesota Christian 69, Minneota 46

Dawson-Boyd 76, Yellow Medicine East 37

Lakeview 44, Lac qui Parle Valley 31

MACCRAY 70, Canby 66

Murray County Central 57, Hills-Beaver Creek 39

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 73, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 46

Southwest Minnesota Christian 90, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 60

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 48, Red Rock Central 33

