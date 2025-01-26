Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 79, Waterloo, East 68

Carroll 63, Roland-Story, Story City 40

Central Clinton, DeWitt 60, Muscatine 54

Chariton 58, Central Decatur, Leon 51

Clear Creek-Amana 85, Washington 60

Clear Lake 70, Grand View Christian 49

Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Gilbert 57

Davis County, Bloomfield 54, Danville 44

Emmetsburg 45, South O’Brien, Paullina 37

Fulton, Ill. 60, Easton Valley 41

Glenwood 69, Malcolm, Neb. 60

Jesup 73, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 78, Des Moines Christian 72

Lake Mills 61, Northwood-Kensett 50

Lamoni 42, Diagonal 22

Lynnville-Sully 67, Baxter 60

Norris, Neb. 89, Lewis Central 47

Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 51, Erie-Prophetstown, Ill. 34

Regina, Iowa City 69, Maquoketa 48

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Ankeny Christian Academy 41

Twin Cedars, Bussey 65, Melcher-Dallas 44

Underwood 58, Harlan 44

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 33

West Fork, Sheffield 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51

Western Christian 64, Gretna, Neb. 54

Corner Conference=

Championship=

Bedford 51, East Mills 42

Third Place=

Sidney 72, Stanton 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..