Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 79, Waterloo, East 68
Carroll 63, Roland-Story, Story City 40
Central Clinton, DeWitt 60, Muscatine 54
Chariton 58, Central Decatur, Leon 51
Clear Creek-Amana 85, Washington 60
Clear Lake 70, Grand View Christian 49
Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Gilbert 57
Davis County, Bloomfield 54, Danville 44
Emmetsburg 45, South O’Brien, Paullina 37
Fulton, Ill. 60, Easton Valley 41
Glenwood 69, Malcolm, Neb. 60
Jesup 73, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 78, Des Moines Christian 72
Lake Mills 61, Northwood-Kensett 50
Lamoni 42, Diagonal 22
Lynnville-Sully 67, Baxter 60
Norris, Neb. 89, Lewis Central 47
Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 51, Erie-Prophetstown, Ill. 34
Regina, Iowa City 69, Maquoketa 48
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61, Ankeny Christian Academy 41
Twin Cedars, Bussey 65, Melcher-Dallas 44
Underwood 58, Harlan 44
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 33
West Fork, Sheffield 69, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51
Western Christian 64, Gretna, Neb. 54
Corner Conference=
Championship=
Bedford 51, East Mills 42
Third Place=
Sidney 72, Stanton 60
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..