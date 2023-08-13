Satou Sabally has 28 points as Wings snap a 3-game skid with 91-81 win over Sun

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Satou Sabally scored 28 points and had five steals, Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 91-81 to snap a three-game skid. Crystal Dangerfield added 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting for the Wings. Natasha Howard made a driving layup that made it 15-13 with about four minutes left in the first quarter and Dallas led the rest of the way. Natisha Hiedeman hit a pull-up jumper that made it 81-79 with nearly four minutes to play but Howard answered with a layup and Ogunbowale scored six points from there to seal it. Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

