San Jose and Minnesota square off in Western Conference play

Minnesota Wild (37-32-10, sixth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-51-9, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Wild -233, Sharks +190; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Minnesota Wild face off in Western Conference play.

San Jose is 11-24-5 in home games and 19-51-9 overall. The Sharks have an 11-27-4 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota has a 37-32-10 record overall and a 17-18-4 record on the road. The Wild have a -17 scoring differential, with 236 total goals scored and 253 given up.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Zadina has scored 13 goals with 10 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 31 goals with 31 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Wild: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out for season (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Filip Zadina: day to day (lower-body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (personal), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (personal), Marcus Foligno: out for season (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

