Sam Darnold’s career-best season ends with a thud as he takes 9 sacks in playoff loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Darnold’s renaissance pushed Minnesota to one of the NFL’s best records, offering the hope of a deep playoff run.

A disappointing night in the desert rammed Darnold and the Vikings right out of the postseason.

Darnold was ineffective for most of of his first playoff start, losing two turnovers while matching an NFL record by taking nine sacks in the Vikings’ 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Steady for most of his turnaround season, Darnold finished 25 of 39 for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

This is not what the Vikings had in mind.

Coach Kevin O’Connell garnered plenty of praise in his third season, using creative play-calling to lead Minnesota (14-4) back into the playoffs after going 7-10 a year ago.

Darnold was the catalyst for O’Connell’s offense after being cast into a backup role.

The third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft spent three mediocre seasons as the New York Jets’ starter, played two seasons with Carolina and was the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco last year.

Not surprisingly, Darnold arrived in the Twin Cities without a lot of fanfare, but he quickly pulled Vikings fans onto his bandwagon after rookie J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. He set career highs in every key statistical category to earn his first Pro Bowl nod and became the first quarterback to win 14 games his first season with a team.

The veteran hit a roadblock late in the season.

A week ago, Minnesota had a chance to lock up the top seed in the NFC against Detroit. Darnold labored, often holding the ball too long while finishing 18 of 41 for 166 yards passing and no touchdowns. The Vikings lost 31-9 and were forced to play on the road instead of at home, facing the Rams in a game that was moved to Arizona because of devastating wildfires in Southern California.

Another dismal day doomed Darnold — and the Vikings — in the desert.

Darnold again held the ball too long and became the first quarterback this century to be sacked six times in the first half of a playoff game.

Two came at critical moments.

With Minnesota trailing 10-3 in the second quarter, Darnold fumbled on a sack and Jared Verse scooped it up, racing 57 yards for a touchdown.

Hoping for a spark just before halftime, O’Connell opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 from midfield on the next drive. Minnesota instead gave the spark to the Rams, turning it over on downs when Darnold was sacked.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford followed with a 13-yard touchdown pass to backup tight end Davis Allen for a 24-3 halftime lead.

After missing badly on several throws, Darnold finally threw a touchdown pass in the third quarter, finding T.J. Hockenson for a 26-yard score. The Vikings’ 2-point attempt failed, leaving them in a 27-9 hole — and on their way out of the playoffs.

