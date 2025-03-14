Sam Darnold hopes to ‘do something very, very special’ as Seahawks’ new QB

Once the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Geno Smith, Sam Darnold saw his opening. The Seahawks introduced Darnold on Thursday after he signed a three-year deal he agreed to earlier in the week. The contract is worth $100.5 million, and Darnold will make $37.5 million this season. The 27-year-old Darnold reunites with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The two worked together in 2023 when Darnold backed up Brock Purdy with the San Francisco 49ers. Darnold struggled in three seasons with the New York Jets and two with Carolina before breaking through in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings.

