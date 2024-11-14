Sam Darnold has chance to clean up turnover issues as the Vikings visit the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings get another chance to clean up some offensive issues Sunday in their second of two straight road games against the dregs of the AFC South.

Sam Darnold has turned it over five times in the past two games, including three interceptions in last week’s 12-7 win at Jacksonville. Minnesota’s defense and kicker helped cover up Darnold’s mistakes.

Luckily, they visit the Tennessee Titans whose offense ranks near the bottom of the NFL in points scored per game. The Titans perfectly match the 17.4 points Minnesota’s D guided by Brian Flores is allowing.

First-year Titans coach Brian Callahan credits Darnold and that defense for putting the Vikings (7-2) on Detroit’s heels in both the NFC and the North.

“It’s sort of all working together for them, the way that we would like to work together as a team as far as all three phases making the plays and putting each other in position to have success and Sam’s capitalized on it,” Callahan said.

The Titans (2-7) are coming off a 27-17 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers where they got second-year quarterback Will Levis back on the field.

Tennessee has its own stingy defense, leading the NFL in both the fewest yards and passing yards allowed per game. The Titans have allowed 200 or more passing yards only once this season, yet they have only three interceptions — all by safety Amani Hooker.

They also are near the bottom of the league in points allowed, giving up 26.7 a game. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell refused to get “into the weeds” of all those stats.

“I just know what I see on tape it’s a good defense,” O’Connell said of the Titans.

Takeaway trend

The Vikings top the NFL in forced turnovers (20) and interceptions (15), a product of the organized chaos Flores sends at opponents with extra pass rushers coming from all spots on the field at any time and just as quickly dropping into coverage when it might look as if they’re blitzing.

Minnesota goes even further in the quest to take the ball away, with weekly presentations on forcing turnovers led by special teams coordinator Matt Daniels. The Vikings practice techniques in certain pass coverages to follow the quarterback’s eyes, making it easier to break on the ball.

“Our guys are taking the coaching and applying it,” Flores said. “We just continue to work at it. It’s not something we take for granted at all.”

Can they do it again?

With how well the Vikings take the ball away, the Titans just had their first game this season without a single turnover. But they gave up seven sacks with right tackle continuing to be an issue for Tennessee with three different starters at that position.

Levis said he can’t think about how he’ll be pressured and knows he has to react and speed up his internal clock throwing quicker to help his linemen. This could be a chance for the Titans’ struggling pass game to get going with the Vikings allowing 231.9 yards through the air.

“It’s going to be on me to feel it out and know kind of when the opportunities are there to take that second or third hitch or when the ball’s got to get spit out a little faster,” Levis said.

Jefferson’s challenge

Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. had a chance to talk with three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson a couple of years ago on the phone. Now the rookie, who has started six straight games with injuries to veterans L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie, faces off against Jefferson.

“He basically told me he going to work me when I get to the NFL,” Brownlee said of Jefferson. “So, I think it’s going to be a tough, physical matchup. And I’m willing to accept the challenge, and I’m ready to go.”

Memorable debut

Parker Romo went 4 for 4 on field goals for the Vikings last week, accounting for every point in his first NFL game in less-than-ideal conditions with a strong wind and a wet field. Romo was on the roster during the offseason and the beginning of training camp before being summoned for a tryout last week after Will Reichard went on injured reserve with a strained quadriceps.

The 27-year-old had been in a couple of camps before, but his only meaningful experience previously was in the XFL. After the win in Jacksonville, Romo got one of the game balls from O’Connell.

“I’ll try to be the best version of me as long as I can be here,” Romo said.

