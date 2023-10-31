Sam Ball, an All-America tackle at Kentucky and member of Baltimore Colts’ 2 Super Bowl teams, dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sam Ball, an All-American offensive tackle at Kentucky who was a member of two Super Bowl teams with the Baltimore Colts, has died. He was 79. The school announced Ball’s death in his hometown of Henderson, Kentucky, on Monday after receiving word from his family. No cause of death was given. As a Wildcats senior, Ball earned All-SEC and consensus All-America honors before becoming the Colts’ 15th overall selection in the 1966 NFL draft. He started in Super Bowl III and won Super Bowl V in 1971 with Baltimore’s 1970 squad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.