Salt Lake City group hopes to gain MLB expansion team

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — While Major League Baseball has no current plans to add teams, the family that used to own the NBA’s Utah Jazz says it wants an expansion franchise. The Miller family and the Larry H. Miller Company said Wednesday a coalition calling itself Big League Utah has targeted a site for a ballpark at the 100-acre Rocky Mountain Power District on Salt Lake City’s west side. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said repeatedly that he doesn’t envision expansion until after the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics get new ballparks but would like to eventually add two teams to reach 32. Baseball last expanded in 1998, adding teams in Phoenix and St. Petersburg, Florida.

