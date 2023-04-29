Saints went ‘big’ and addressed needs in NFL draft

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Three of the first four players the New Orleans Saints selected in the NFL draft were linemen. That included the first player they traded up to draft. Saints coach Dennis Allen says football is a “big man’s game” and that it’s important to bring in “big, athletic humans” who can play football. New Orleans’ draft class was headlined by Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the first round and Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey in the second round. New Orleans traded with Chicago on Saturday to obtain Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri with the first pick of the fourth round. The Saints rounded out their draft class with quarterback Jake Haener, safety Jordan Howden and receiver A.T. Perry.

