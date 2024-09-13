Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton lead Liberty over Wings 99-67 for 5th straight victory

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 20 points, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had 17 and the New York Liberty never trailed on the way to their fifth straight win, a 99-67 romp over the Dallas Wings. Ionescu made 8 of 18 shots with four 3-pointers, and added six assists for New York (31-6), which has the league’s best record with beat the Wings for the second time in three days. Laney-Hamilton sank three 3-pointers and half of her 12 shots, grabbing six rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale and Maddy Siegrist both scored 11 to lead Dallas (9-28), which has lost six in a row.

