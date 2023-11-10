Sabres take on the Wild in a non-conference matchup

Minnesota Wild (5-6-2, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -121, Wild -100; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres take on the Minnesota Wild in a non-conference matchup.

Buffalo has a 3-4-0 record at home and a 6-6-1 record overall. The Sabres have scored and allowed 41 goals this season for an even scoring differential.

Minnesota has a 5-6-2 record overall and a 2-4-1 record on the road. The Wild rank 10th in the league serving 11.4 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Mittelstadt has three goals and nine assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has seven goals and six assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Wild: 3-5-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Matt Savoie: out (undisclosed), Dylan Cozens: day to day (undisclosed), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body), Brandon Biro: out (upper body), Jack Quinn: out (achilles), Zach Benson: out (lower body), Alex Tuch: day to day (upper body), Eric Comrie: out (lower body).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (upper body), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

