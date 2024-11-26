Sabres bring win streak into home matchup against the Wild

Minnesota Wild (13-4-4, in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (11-9-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres take on the Minnesota Wild with a three win streak intact.

Buffalo has an 11-9-1 record overall and a 6-5-0 record on its home ice. The Sabres have gone 9-3-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Minnesota is 13-4-4 overall and 9-1-3 in road games. The Wild have a 7-1-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Wednesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has seven goals and 14 assists for the Sabres. Zachary Benson has scored goals over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 13 goals and 21 assists for the Wild. Marat Khusnutdinov has scored goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

