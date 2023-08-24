Sabally leads Dallas against Minnesota after 22-point game

Minnesota Lynx (16-17, 10-8 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (18-15, 9-8 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -7.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Minnesota Lynx after Satou Sabally scored 22 points in the Dallas Wings’ 91-86 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Wings are 9-8 in conference matchups. Dallas leads the WNBA with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Teaira McCowan averaging 3.6.

The Lynx are 10-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 19.1 assists per game led by Lindsay Allen averaging 4.5.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 91-86 on Aug. 23. Napheesa Collier scored 29 points to help lead the Lynx to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabally is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Collier is averaging 21.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.