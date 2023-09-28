Ryder Cup super fans serenade golf stars with songs as new Europe-US rivalry forms outside the ropes

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — There’s another burgeoning Europe vs. United States rivalry at the Ryder Cup. This one is outside the ropes and these teams are singing songs rather than making putts. The event’s super fans are out in force at the Marco Simone club. There’s the Guardians of the Cup in the blue corner. They are university pals from Nottingham in England regaling the European team with playful ditties. There’s the American Marshals in the red corner. It’s a group of friends from Minnesota wearing helmets with horns and going hoarse backing Zach Johnson’s U.S. team with their own easy-on-the-ear ballads.

