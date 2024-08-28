Rutgers opens much-anticipated season against two-time defending MEAC champion Howard

After posing its first winning record since 2014, Rutgers will look to take another jump under coach Greg Schiano when it opens the season against two-time defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Howard on Thursday night. The Scarlet Knight, who beat Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl to finish at 7-6, return much of their defense and reigning Big Ten Conference rushing champion Kyle Monangai. Rutgers has a new quarterback this season in Minnesota tranfer Athan Kaliakmanis. Larry Scott’s led Bison are led by defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr., the MEAC defensive player of the year in 2023. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

