Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak is hired as UMass head coach

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak has been hired as head coach at Massachusetts. The Minutemen have never won more than four games in a season since elevating their program to the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision in 2012. Harasymiak takes over as the Minutemen prepare to join the Mid-American Conference in July. They have been an independent for nine seasons. Harasymiak previously was defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator at Minnesota for four seasons and was head coach at Maine.

