Running back Zamir White makes strong impact for Raiders with Josh Jacobs out

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Zamir White rushed for 145 yards for the Las Vegas Raiders in their 20-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. This kind of impact didn’t seem possible as recently as two weeks ago, when White mostly watched from the sidelines as Josh Jacobs carried the load. But then Jacobs suffered a quadriceps injury Dec. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. White went from a seldom-used running back whose future in Las Vegas was questionable to someone the Raiders might want to keep in the lineup even if and when Jacobs returns.

