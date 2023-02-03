Royals, Zack Greinke finalize $8.5M deal for 2023 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals finalized Zack Greinke’s $8.5 million contract, bringing back a well-known and veteran arm to their otherwise young starting rotation. The deal for the 39-year-old Greinke includes up to $7.5 million in performance bonuses. He made $13 million with the Royals last season, when he went 3-9 with a 3.68 ERA while allowing two runs or fewer in 17 of 26 starts. Greinke began his career in Kansas City as a first-round pick in the 2002 amateur draft. He also has pitched for the Brewers, Angels, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Astros.

