Royals ready for opening day, key vote next week to help fund downtown ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals are preparing for opening day Thursday against the Minnesota Twins while also looking forward to a critical vote next week on funding for a new downtown ballpark. On Tuesday, voters in Jackson County, Missouri, will vote on the renewal of a 3/8-cent sales tax that has been paying for the upkeep of Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium. If it passes, that money would help fund a $2 billion ballpark district for the Royals along with an $800 million renovation for the Chiefs. The Royals have tried to show fans they are serious about winning by spending lavishly in the offseason in an attempt to turn around a club that lost 106 games last season. They will find out beginning Thursday whether that investment has paid off.

