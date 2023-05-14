Rosero, Sallói lead Sporting KC over Minnesota United 3-0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dany Rosero and Dániel Sallói scored first-half goals and Sporting Kansas City rolled to a 3-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Rosero took a pass from Sallói and scored in the ninth minute to give Tim Melia the only goal he would need.

Melia finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet and help Sporting KC (2-7-3) notch its first home win of the season. Sporting KC beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on the road last week for its first victory of the season.

Sallói stretched the lead to 2-0 in the 22nd minute when he took passes from Rémi Walter and Alan Pulido and scored for a second time this season.

Gadi Kinda scored for the first time since Oct. 3, 2021, in a 4-2 victory over the Houston Dynamo, to complete the scoring in the 84th minute. Johnny Russell and Erik Thommy assisted on Kinda’s first goal since undergoing multiple knee surgeries and missing all of last season.

Dayne St. Clair had one save for Minnesota United (3-5-3), which lost its fourth straight match by one goal.

Sporting KC is 9-1-0 at home all-time versus Minnesota United, including all eight played at Children’s Mercy Park. Minnesota United scored three goals in its lone victory but just two in the other nine match-ups. Sporting KC has never gone winless through its first four home matches.

Minnesota United returns home to host the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. Sporting KC travels to play Los Angeles FC on Wednesday.

