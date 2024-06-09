Rookie Alenis Vargas scores late, Sporting KC tops Sounders 2-1 to snap seven-match losing streak

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Rookie Alenis Vargas scored in the 85th minute after a red card on Seattle’s Reed Baker-Whiting in the 73rd and Sporting Kansas City rallied to beat the Sounders 2-1, snapping a seven-match losing streak and a winless run that reached 10. Vargas subbed in for Dániel Sallói in the 72nd minute and used an assist from Khiry Shelton to score his second goal in his 10th appearance. Shelton has two assists in one start and five appearances this season for Sporting KC (3-9-5). Jordan Morris, who scored every goal in a 4-1 victory during Seattle’s last trip to town in March of 2023, staked the Sounders (4-7-6) to a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.

