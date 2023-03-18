Romo, 3-time World Series winner, to retire with Giants

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
FILE -San Francisco Giants pitcher Sergio Romo throws to the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 27, 2015, in San Francisco. Sergio Romo will retire as a member of the San Francisco Giants after helping the franchise win three World Series titles. He'll officially retire during San Francisco's final exhibition game on March 27, 2023 when the Giants host the A's at Oracle Park.(AP Photo/George Nikitin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Nikitin]

PHOENIX (AP) — Sergio Romo will retire as a member of the San Francisco Giants. He helped the franchise win three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 2013 All-Star was an integral part of the team’s bullpen from 2008 to 2016. He also pitched for the Twins, Athletics, Rays, Dodgers, Mariners, Marlins and Blue Jays. Romo signed a minor league deal with an invite to big-league spring training. He’ll officially retire during San Francisco’s final exhibition game on March 27 when the Giants host the A’s at Oracle Park.

