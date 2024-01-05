Robinson, Moore and Sands only veterans on US roster for exhibition against Slovenia

By The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta United's Miles Robinson (12) runs during the first half of an MLS soccer match against DC United, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S. national team defender Mile Robinson signed a one-year contract with Major League Soccer's Cincinnati, leaving Atlanta after seven seasons. The deal includes a team option for 2025, Cincinnati said Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stew Milne]

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Defenders Miles Robinson, Shaq Moore and James Sands were the only veterans selected while goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defender Walker Zimmerman were omitted for the United States’ training camp ahead of a Jan. 20 exhibition against Slovenia at San Antonio. Seventeen of the 25 players picked by coach Gregg Berhalter have never appeared for the national team. All players are with Major League Soccer teams. Berhalter used just two of 66 starting spots on MLS players in six games last fall with the full player pool, starting Robinson in exhibitions against Oman and Ghana.

