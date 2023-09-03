Ring rallies Austin to 2-2 draw with Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alexander Ring scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, offsetting the first two career goals by New England’s Tomás Chancalay as Austin FC and the Revolution played to a 2-2 draw. New England (13-5-8) saw a six-match win streak at home end, but the club extended its home unbeaten streak to 15 with an 11-0-4 mark. Emiliano Rigoni put Austin (8-12-6) on top in the 27th minute, taking a pass from Jon Gallagher and scoring his fourth goal of the season. Chancalay scored the equalizer one minute later for New England. Ian Harkes notched an assist on Chancalay’s first goal in his second start. Chancalay’s second netter came two minutes into the second half with an assist from Nacho Gil.

