Right-hander Jakob Junis and Guardians finalize $4.5 million, 1-year contract

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Jakob Junis and the Cleveland Guardians have finalized their $4.5 million, one-year contract. The 32-year-old declined his part of an $8 million mutual option with Cincinnati in November in favor of a $3 million buyout. The Reds acquired him in July in a trade that sent Frankie Montas to the Brewers. He had a 2.85 ERA in five starts and nine relief appearances for Cincinnati, finishing the season 4-0 with a 2.69 ERA in six starts and 18 relief outings.

