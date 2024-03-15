Right-hander Jake Odorizzi signs minor league deal to rejoin Tampa Bay Rays

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Jake Odorizzi rejoined the Tampa Bay Rays, agreeing to a minor league contract. The 33-year-old former All-Star will report to major league spring training. He did not pitch last year following shoulder surgery on April 5. With right-hander Taj Bradley expected to miss the start of the season because of a strained pectoral muscle, the Rays have a possible rotation opening. Odorizzi is 74-69 with a 3.99 ERA in 237 starts and four relief appearances in 11 seasons with the Kansas City, the Rays, Minnesota, Houston and Atlanta.

