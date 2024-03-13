Right elbows of Cole, Giolito big topic before spring training game between Yankees and Red Sox

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole walks to the field before a spring training baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, March 1, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. Cole traveled to Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for additional tests on his right elbow. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he has no timetable for how long Cole will be sidelined. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall]

The topic before, during and after the spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees revolved around ailing right elbows. For Boston, the news wasn’t a surprise with righty Lucas Giolito likely done for the season following surgery. For New York, things remain uncertain as ace Gerrit Cole continues to undergo tests on his elbow. Dodgers righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out the side in the first inning against Seattle before allowing four runs. Yamamoto and the Dodgers open  against San Diego on March 20 at Seoul, South Korea.

