Right elbows of Cole, Giolito big topic before spring training game between Yankees and Red Sox

The topic before, during and after the spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees revolved around ailing right elbows. For Boston, the news wasn’t a surprise with righty Lucas Giolito likely done for the season following surgery. For New York, things remain uncertain as ace Gerrit Cole continues to undergo tests on his elbow. Dodgers righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out the side in the first inning against Seattle before allowing four runs. Yamamoto and the Dodgers open against San Diego on March 20 at Seoul, South Korea.

