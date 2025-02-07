Rick Spielman says he’ll work in Jets’ front office after helping them find their new coach and GM

Rick Spielman helped the New York Jets find their new coach and general manager. Now, he’ll be part of their revamped front office.

The former Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins general manager announced on his CBS Sports podcast Thursday that he’ll serve as the team’s senior football adviser.

Spielman and former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum assisted New York owner Woody Johnson in the franchise’s two searches during the past few months. Spielman and Tannenbaum were part of The 33rd Team, a football media, analytics and consulting group founded in 2019 by Tannenbaum that helped identify and vet GM and coach candidates and coordinate interviews.

The Jets recently hired Aaron Glenn as their coach and Darren Mougey as their GM, and both were introduced last Monday.

“Right now, my biggest project is trying to rebuild the football operation side of things,” Spielman told co-host Ryan Wilson on the “With The First Pick” podcast. “There’s a lot of changes going on up there. I kind of feel honored and privileged that they called me to be part of it going forward.”

Spielman said he’ll work as “a sounding board” for both Glenn and Mougey in his role with the team. Phil Savage, who previously served in the role of senior football adviser and was the interim GM after Joe Douglas was fired in November, will remain with the Jets as a consultant.

“I don’t need to make the decisions,” Spielman said. “I don’t want to make the decisions anymore, I really don’t. I had my day in the sun, the good and the bad. What I enjoy the most is sharing experiences.”

The 62-year-old Spielman served as the Vikings’ general manager from 2012 to 2021 after working as the team’s vice president of player personnel for six years. He was also the Dolphins’ GM in 2004 and served as an adviser last year for the Washington Commanders in their GM and coaching searches.

Spielman is the older brother of Chris Spielman, the former NFL linebacker and current Detroit executive who was among the 15 known candidates that interviewed for the Jets’ GM job. Chris Spielman has been the special assistant to the president, CEO and chairperson for the Lions since 2021.

