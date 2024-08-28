Rich Hill rejoins Red Sox at age 44 with chance to pitch in 20th straight MLB season

BOSTON (AP) — Rich Hill is back in the majors, nearly two decades and more than a dozen teams since he made his big league debut. The Boston Red Sox selected the 44-year-old lefty from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday as Hill tries to add a little more history to a lengthy career. One outing in 2024 would make him the only active player to appear in a game in each of the past 20 seasons. This is Hill’s fourth stint with the Red Sox, who signed him to a minor league deal Aug. 16. He has pitched for 13 major league teams, one short of Edwin Jackson’s record.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.