RHP Jake Odorizzi signs minor league deal to rejoin Tampa Bay Rays

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Jake Odorizzi is rejoining the Tampa Bay Rays on a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. The 33-year-old who missed all of 2023 after undergoing shoulder surgery last April has pitched for five teams — the Rays, Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves — over portions of 11 seasons. With right-hander Taj Bradley expected to miss the start of the season because of a strained pectoral muscle, there’s competition in spring camp for a possible opening in the rotation.

