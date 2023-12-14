Reliever Jorge López and New York Mets finalize $2 million, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Relief pitcher Jorge López and the New York Mets have finalized their $2 million, one-year contract. López gives the Mets another experienced arm as they rebuild their bullpen depth with low-cost castoffs. The right-hander pitched for three playoff teams last season, going 6-2 with a 5.95 ERA and three saves in 61 relief appearances for Minnesota, Miami and Baltimore. López, who turns 31 in February, moved exclusively to the bullpen in 2022 and was a dominant closer for the Orioles during four breakout months that earned him an All-Star selection.

