Reliever Jorge López and New York Mets finalize $2 million, 1-year contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws to the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Baltimore. López and the New York Mets have agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, Dec 8, 2023, because the agreement was pending a physical and had not been announced by the team. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

NEW YORK (AP) — Relief pitcher Jorge López and the New York Mets have finalized their $2 million, one-year contract. López gives the Mets another experienced arm as they rebuild their bullpen depth with low-cost castoffs. The right-hander pitched for three playoff teams last season, going 6-2 with a 5.95 ERA and three saves in 61 relief appearances for Minnesota, Miami and Baltimore. López, who turns 31 in February, moved exclusively to the bullpen in 2022 and was a dominant closer for the Orioles during four breakout months that earned him an All-Star selection.

