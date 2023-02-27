Reese ties LSU double-double mark, No. 5 Tigers top MSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 23 points and 26 rebounds to tie Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record of 27 double-doubles in a season, and the fifth-ranked Tigers topped Mississippi State, 74-59. Alexis Morris also scored 23 and LaDazhia Williams added 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Tigers. LSU’s regular-season record of 27-1 matched the program’s best. That was set in the 2004-05 season by a squad starring Seimone Augustus. New Orleans native JerKaila Jordan scored 16 for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs had won five of their previous six before visiting an LSU team whose only loss this season came at unbeaten and No. 1 South Carolina.

