Reese posts 26th double-double, No. 5 LSU beats Vandy 82-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Angel Reese posted her 26th double-double of the season scoring 23 points and grabbing 18 rebounds as fifth-ranked LSU beat Vanderbilt 82-63 Thursday night for the Tigers’ third straight win. LSU won its seventh straight against Vanderbilt in sweeping the season series with this victory also tying up the all-time series at 26 apiece. The Tigers improved to just 5-15 all-time at Memorial Gym. Reese moved a double-double from matching Sylvia Fowles’ school record of 27 double-doubles set in 2006-07, and the sophomore forward had her double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds by halftime. Ciaja Harbison led Vanderbilt with 21 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.