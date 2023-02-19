Reese, Carson net 25, No. 5 LSU women top Florida 90-79

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Angel Reese had her ninth first-half double-double, Jasmine Carson had a career-high five 3-pointers before the break, and No. 5 LSU raced past Florida 90-79. Reese finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds for her 25th double-double of the season. Carson also scored 25 points, a career-high, as the graduate transfer from West Virginia went 7 of 14 behind the arc. LSU let a 16-point halftime lead dwindle to 59-50 after a dismal third quarter. The Tigers were 4 of 15 in the third with seven turnovers. LSU was 13 of 19 in the fourth, which was enough to stay in front of the hot-shooting Gators. KK Deans, a West Virginia transfer, matched her career high with 30 points, for the Gators.

