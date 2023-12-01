Reds finalize $26M, 2-year contract with Nick Martinez and $16M, 2-year deal with Emilio Pagán

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds finalized a $26 million, two-year contract with pitcher Nick Martinez and a $16 million, two-year deal with reliever Emilio Pagán. Martinez, 33, gets $14 million in 2024 and $12 million in 2025. Pagán, a 32-year-old right-hander has an $8 million salary next season, and the deal includes an $8 million player option for 2025. If Pagán declines the option, he would receive a $250,000 buyout. Martinez made $10 million this year, when he went 6-3 with a 3.43 ERA for San Diego.

