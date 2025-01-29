Reds acquire left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers from Giants

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds acquired left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers and cash from the San Francisco Giants for minor league pitcher Braxton Roxby. The 34-year-old Rogers went 1-4 with a 2.40 ERA in 64 appearances for the Giants last season. He struck out 64 and walked 22 in 60 innings. He has a 28-34 career record with a 3.34 ERA and 83 saves. Roxby pitched for the Reds’ Double-A affiliate in Chattanooga, Tennessee, last year. The Reds also designated right-handed pitcher Owen White for assignment.

