Redick’s plan to give Davis an increased role has led to 2-0 start for Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When JJ Redick was hired as the Los Angeles Lakers coach, he said one of his early goals was to make Anthony Davis the offensive hub.

Two games into Redick’s tenure, things are going according to plan.

With 35 points Friday night in a 123-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns, Davis joined Jerry West and Elgin Baylor as the only Lakers to score at least 35 points in the first two games of a season.

“Guys are making big-time shots. We’re making the right plays,” said Davis, who also had eight rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. “Honestly, the schematic that JJ put in has helped me out and is helping everyone out. We just have so much space and we’re having fun doing it.”

There was only one stretch last season where Davis had back-to-back, 35-point games. He had 36 points and 16 rebounds in the Lakers’ 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles Lakers forwards LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis, right, listen to the national anthem before an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Thayer

The game Friday had more drama.

The Lakers fell behind by 22 points in the second quarter as Phoenix hit 21 of its first 30 shots. Los Angeles though made adjustments on defense and closed the deficit to 61-52 at halftime before rallying in the second half to get its first 2-0 start in 14 years.

Redick said one of the reasons why the Lakers were able to rally was Davis’ patience despite the early deficit.

“There’s a comfort level and a confidence level that he has that if the game starts getting wacky, he knows the ball is going to come back to him,” Redick said.

In a game that also provided an early test for first-time coach Redick and his staff, Davis was impressed with how Redick handled the early adversity.

“Down 22, that’s when the trust and coaching has to kick in,” Davis said. “JJ coming into the huddle and telling us to settle down because we know what we’re doing wrong on turnovers and transition. Him not panicking, obviously, makes us not panic. We’re trusting what he’s doing and the schemes he’s putting in on both ends of the floor.”

Redick is the Lakers’ first coach since Phil Jackson in 1999 to win his first two games.

Davis’ increased role has helped ease some pressure off LeBron James while also allowing Austin Reaves’ game to continue to grow.

James started 2 of 6 from the field, but had 11 points in the third quarter and finished with 21.

“It’s our job to go and execute. We have to earn their trust. We have to execute and continue to get more and more focused,” James said. “It’s very important that he (Davis) has been a focal point for us. Offensively we have to find him in multiple places on the floor throughout the whole game. And we’ve done that in two games.”

Reaves, who got a 6 a.m. text from Redick saying he could have a big game, had 26 points, including five 3-pointers.

“He knows the rhythm of the game as a players coach,” Reaves said about Redick. “I believe the staff has a very IQ and sees the game with a player’s mindset.”

