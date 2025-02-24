Red Wings visit the Wild after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (29-22-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (34-19-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Minnesota Wild after the Red Wings took down the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 in overtime.

Minnesota has a 34-19-4 record overall and a 13-12-1 record in home games. The Wild are 14-5-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Detroit has a 29-22-6 record overall and a 13-10-3 record on the road. The Red Wings have a 5-7-3 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Wild won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has 20 goals and 29 assists for the Wild. Marcus Foligno has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has 26 goals and 23 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has scored four goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Red Wings: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.