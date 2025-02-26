Red Wings rally past Wild 3-2, with pair of goals from Simon Edvinsson after 2-0 deficit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Simon Edvinsson pinged a slap shot off the far post for his second goal of the game with 8:25 remaining to finish a rally by the Detroit Red Wings for a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Cam Talbot made 22 saves for the Red Wings, who are 9-1-2 in their last 12 games and have won a season-best five straight road games.

Vladimir Tarasenko put Detroit on the board midway through the second period after Minnesota led 2-0 at the first intermission following goals by Marco Rossi and Jakob Lauko.

The Wild trailed 3-1 in the third period Saturday in Detroit before beating the Red Wings 4-3 in overtime on Rossi’s winner. The 23-year-old Austrian, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft, has matched his career high with 21 goals.

Talbot and Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson were traded for each other in a 2022 summer swap with Ottawa. Talbot, who was 51-20-9 over two seasons with the Wild, is on his fourth team in four years.

Takeaways

Red Wings: With centers Andrew Copp and Michael Rasmussen out, Detroit dug deep for this with only 16 shots on net. The aim to return to the playoffs for the first time in nine years is well on track.

Wild: The team with the most road wins in the NHL needs to pick it up at home down the stretch. First line center Joel Eriksson Ek landed on injured reserve, further thinning the forward group.

Key moment

One second after Minnesota’s 30th-ranked penalty kill denied Detroit’s second-ranked power play, Tarasenko gathered a pass from Erik Gustafsson and snapped in his eighth goal of the season.

Key stat

Matt Boldy assisted on Rossi’s goal and became the second player in Wild history to record three 30-assist seasons by age 23. The first was Pierre-Marc Bouchard.

Up next

Red Wings host Columbus on Thursday, and Wild visit Utah.

