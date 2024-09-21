Red Sox place 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. Devers left Friday night’s 12-inning loss to the Minnesota Twins in the top of the 11th. The slugger went 1 for 4 with a walk and three strikeouts. Saturday’s game against Minnesota was postponed because of rain. It was rescheduled as part of a Sunday doubleheader. Catcher/infielder Mickey Gasper was called up from Triple-A Worcester to take Devers’ spot on the roster.

