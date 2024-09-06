Red Sox designate 44-year-old pitcher Rich Hill for assignment

BOSTON (AP) — Rich Hill, the only player to appear in a major league game in each of the last 20 seasons, was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The 44-year-old left-hander four outs for Boston on Aug. 29 in a 2-0 loss to Toronto in his first appearance of the season. He pitched in four games for the Red Sox, allowing two runs in 3 2/3 innings. Hill has a 4.01 ERA in 386 MLB games in a career that started in 2002, when he was selected in the fourth round of the first year player draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.