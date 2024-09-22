Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers (shoulder) won’t need surgery, expects to be ready for spring training

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers said Sunday that he won’t need surgery and expects to be ready for spring training, a day after he was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. Devers, who turns 28 on Oct. 24, said his shoulders — mostly the left — have bothered him since spring training. He finalized a 10-year contract with the Red Sox in January 2023 that is worth $313.5 million. He batted .272 with 28 homers and 83 RBIs in 138 games this season. The three-time All-Star leads AL third basemen with 12 errors. “It never stopped hurting me and I never felt like myself this year,” Devers said.

