Real Salt Lake, Timbers play to scoreless draw

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Real Salt Lake’s Zac MacMath and the Portland Timbers’ Aljaz Ivacic both finished with four saves as the two clubs played to a scoreless tie after a very lengthy weather delay to start the match. Portland (4-5-4) had lost two straight in the series heading into play. Real Salt Lake (3-6-3) scored seven goals in the two wins over the Timbers — a club record for a two-match span. Real Salt Lake has been shut out in its last four matches and has been blanked in seven of its 12 matches this season. The seven clean sheets ties Sporting KC for most in the league this season.

