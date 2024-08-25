Real Salt Lake loses Cristian Arango to injury in stunning 2-0 loss to last-place Earthquakes

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian Espinoza and Amahl Pellegrino scored first-half goals and the last-place San Jose Earthquakes knocked off Real Salt Lake and knocked out Cristian “Chicho” Arango with an injury in a 2-0 victory. Arango limped off the field with a right hamstring injury in the 41st minute for Real Salt Lake (12-6-8). Arango and D.C. United’s Christian Benteke are tied for the league lead in the race for the Golden Boot with 17 goals this season. The Earthquakes (5-19-2), who entered play as the worst team in the league with just 14 points through three-quarters of the season, took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute on Espinoza’s fourth goal of the campaign. San Jose grabbed a two-goal lead in the 33rd minute when Amahl Pellegrino scored unassisted.

