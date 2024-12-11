Rays manager Kevin Cash embraces unusual home arrangement after roof damage to Tropicana Field

DALLAS (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash says he didn’t think it was real when he first saw the damage to his home ballpark caused by Hurricane Milton in October. The heavily damaged roof at Tropicana Field quickly made Cash start thinking what it might mean for his team’s home games in 2025. The Rays will play at the spring training home of the New York Yankees in Tampa this coming season. What’s next for the domed stadium in St. Petersburg is uncertain.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.