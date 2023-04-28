Ravens take WR Zay Flowers with 22nd pick in 1st round

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have drafted Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 pick. They added another playmaker to their offense on the same day they agreed to a long-term contract with Lamar Jackson. Baltimore announced Jackson’s new five-year deal hours before the draft, but the Ravens also needed to upgrade their wide receiver group this offseason. They signed Odell Beckham Jr., and now they add Flowers. It’s third time in five drafts that Baltimore took a wideout in the first round. The Ravens picked Marquise Brown in 2019 and Rashod Bateman in 2021. Bateman has struggled to stay healthy and Brown was traded last year for a first-round pick.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.